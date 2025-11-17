A total of 55 new apprentices have been enlisted by the UK Power Networks to play a key part in Britain’s “clean energy future”.

As a child, Gavin Stenton, from Lynn, used to watch his electrician neighbour drive past in his UK Power Networks’ all-terrain vehicle each day and really wanted to drive one.

In his spare time, Gavin works on several cars and a motorbike and makes wooden tables and cabinets.

Gavin, 26, is one of 55 who beat off the stiff competition from more than 2,000 applicants to win their roles.

He said: “I really hope to get a workshop. I’m a hands-on person and also like cooking and baking - I get tips from my partner, who is a professional cook.”

Gavin joins five others from the wider Norfolk area to maintain reliable power supplies to 20 million people across the East of England, the south east, and London.

Gavin is one of five apprentices from Norfolk to join UK Power Networks

The foundation and experienced apprentices are part of the firm’s evolving workforce, helping to meet a growing demand for electricity and enabling the installation of more solar energy, electric vehicle chargers, and heat pumps.

Charlie Aston, engineering trainee manager at UK Power Networks, said: “Our apprenticeships nurture local talent and prepare the technical energy experts of tomorrow to power our regions’ future.

“We are building a strong, skilled workforce drawn from the very communities we serve, enabling recruits from Norfolk to play a vital role in maintaining, connecting and upgrading the electricity network for homes and businesses and helping power Britain’s low-carbon future.”

The firm has invested £6m in its apprenticeship programme this year, which has won several awards, including national recognition from the Department for Education.

Applications for apprenticeships starting in September 2026 are open now.