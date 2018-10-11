Gayton Brownies enjoy sleepover with stingrays

1st Gayton Brownies visit to Sealife Centre, Hunstanton. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4694902)

Youngsters from the 1st Gayton Brownies group enjoyed a sleepover with a twist last week, when they dozed off next to the stingray and shark tank at the Sea Life Sanctuary in Hunstanton.

The adventure, on Friday, started with a tour around the aquarium and a visit to the penguins, otters and seals.

Assistant leader Rebecca Thorne said: “Ernie the sea turtle was a favourite and everyone experienced gently holding a corn snake.

“The evening finished with the Brownies enjoying hot chocolate and cookies while watching Finding Dory. Then it was time to get to sleep around the stingray and shark tank.”

Orla Stovold, aged 7, said: “My favourite part was sleeping around the shark tank.”

“I liked seeing the seals and otters because they look cute,” said Kara Ely, also aged 7.

During their visit, district commissioner Elizabeth Wheeler popped in to present Kyra Pugh with her young leader qualification.

Rebecca added: “Gayton Brownies would like to thank the Sea Life Centre team, especially Matt and Chris, for their hospitality.”