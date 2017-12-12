Gayton man grows a giant carrot in his home vegetable patch

A 77-year-old man from Gayton has grown a 13in long carrot in his home vegetable patch.

John Elliott, pictured above with the giant vegetable, said he was surprised to find a 5lbs (2.2kg) carrot growing in his garden.

He said: “It was such a surprise. I haven’t used any special soil or anything else. I just grew it the same as how I grow my other vegetables.

“I have had other rather large veg grow in my garden before but I cast them aside. I also have a rather large parsnip with many routes growing. It is like a parsnip octopus.

“I plan to take the carrot to our local butcher for display and then see if The Crown Inn want it for their lunches.”