Gaywood church opens up for special seasonal lunch

Festive fellowship, food and fun was enjoyed by dozens of people on Christmas Day when a West Norfolk church welcomed those who would otherwise have been alone on the day.

For the first time, St Faith’s Anglican and Methodist Church at Gaywood hosted a three-course traditional Turkey Christmas Day lunch with all the trimmings in the Church Rooms on Gayton Road. It was offered totally free to all guests.

An enthusiastic team of hard-working volunteers prepared, cooked and served the meal to 45 people from the Gaywood area and other parts of Lynn.

The Rev Canon James Nash, of the Church in The Woottons, together with people from these parishes, also supported the event, which was backed by a host of businesses.

Rector, the Rev Julie Boyd said: “We were delighted so many people were able to share in this celebration. We very much hope this is something that can be repeated in future years.

“Caring for people in the community surely has to be at the very heart of Christmas and we are thankful to all those who helped us do just that.”

Churchwarden Suzy Cranko-Page, left, enjoys the lunch with guests.