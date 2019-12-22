Two clubs that help people come together for food and fellowship and help to overcome social isolation enjoyed their respective Christmas parties at Gaywood Church Rooms on Wednesday.

Firstly it was the turn of around 35 members of the long-established St Faith’s Church Forget-Me-Not lunch club when members, many of whom live on their own, enjoyed a Christmas lunch.

Father Christmas circulated around the room,with members of St Faith’s Anglican and Methodist clergy taking on the roles of Santa’s helpers.

Christmas Party for the recently opened Dementia Cafe at Gaywood Church Rooms. Pictured with organisers MusicEntertainers âThe Jammersâ SarahCarlett (Vocals) Guitarists Alan Payne. Geoff Margetts.. (24617984)

Each member was given a gift and Lesley and her husband John led the carol singing accompanied by Penny Mansfield on piano.

The Club has been established for more than 50 years and is now run by Lesley Harrison and Sarah Stevenson and a team of volunteers.

The second party was the Gaywood Dementia Cafe, a group formed earlier this year and run by Penny Mansfield and helpers.

It aims to bring people with dementia and their carers together in a supportive and caringenvironment where they can benefit from mutual support and obtain helpful advice and information about the condition.

The cafe is now growing in number and expanding therange of support, advice and activities which it offers members.

There was a lively party atmosphere to the session with a special tea and carol singing.

Anyone interested in joining eitherclub is asked to contact the St Faith’s Church office on 01553 774916 for more information.