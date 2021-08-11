For someone in his 80th year, Gaywood man Mick Ennis is showing precious few signs of slowing down.

At the start of the first lockdown, Mick, a 79-year-old local retired milkman, decided to run 10km a day as his allowed exercise.

Seventeen months later, he has now completed his 150th 10k, with fellow runner Janet Moyle.

Mick Ennis and Janet Moyle (50131323)

Do the maths - that's 1.5 million metres!

The runner, who is also welfare officer with the Downham-based Ryston Runners, has used his 10k's to raise awareness and support for the Stroke Association, as well as Myeloma UK.

“I did my first 10k back in March and decided to keep doing them,” said Mick. "Today’s was one of the hottest, but I’m so pleased to have done them.”

Mr Ennis, who lost his wife Carole to a stroke and his daughter Sharon to Myeloma at a tragically young age, has raised £140 from his latest outing alone and had warm tributes on line. "The man's a marvel!" said one.

Donations to the Stroke Association in honour of Mick's achievement can be made at https://tinyurl.com/Micks10k