Gaywood Library congratulates talented authors

Some young storytellers have been rewarded for their imagination in a competition organised by staff of the Gaywood library.

Children were encouraged to develop their own ghost stories for the competition, which was sponsored by Keith Rudd, pictured above, back left.

Camilo Cervantes, front centre, was judged the winner with his story, Ghostly Graveyard, with Lexie Clarke, front left, second for her entry. The third prize went to Amelia Barton, front right.

They received their awards at the library on Thursday afternoon. Among their prizes is the chance to enjoy a studio tour at KL.FM.

Also pictured at the presentation are Trisha Bailey, of the Friends of Gaywood Library group, back centre, and community librarian Elena Parkin.

