Gaywood Library session helps would-be stars to get online

A group of youngsters have taken part in a video blogging session hosted at the Gaywood library.

The session, which was held on Saturday morning, was led by YouTube film-maker Nat Hawley and offered participants advice on a range of presenting, editing and production topics.

The session was part of a wider promotion encouraging young people to learn more about the increasingly digital world they live in.

Pictured with Nat, left, are, from left, Agnieszka Maciak, event organiser Elena Judd, Camilo Cervantes, Buddhika Rajapaksha and Daniel Howes. MLNF-19PM02168