Gaywood library to re-open next month in new wave of lockdown easing
Published: 17:38, 23 July 2020
| Updated: 17:40, 23 July 2020
Gaywood's public library will re-open next month in the latest wave of measures from Norfolk County Council to restore services following the coronavirus pandemic.
The facility is one of six across the county which will resume operations in early August, after 12 others, including Lynn, Downham and Fakenham, re-opened earlier this month.
The authority has also announced that visitors will be strongly encouraged to wear facemasks in libraries from next week.
