A kind-hearted businessman has bought six new ipads for a West Norfolk school to help children with their school work during and after lockdown.

Michael Heaphy, from Gaywood, generously donated £1000 to buy the ipads at Greenpark Academy in North Lynn to ensure youngsters have the right equipment to do their work.

Mr Heaphy, who runs Heaphy Aggregates and Light Haulage, said: "I wanted to give a little something back to the community and it's the children who are the future.

Michael Heaphy of Heaphy Aggregates and Light Haulage. (44366750)

"There's a lot of hard, working-class people in North Lynn who are probably struggling to make ends meet, especially if they've been furloughed.

"Losing 20 per cent of your money and living from week-to-week is difficult, so I wanted to do something to help.

"I bought my first house and lived there for several years. I remember when I was young and I got a racing bike, it took my mum and dad the whole year to save up for it."

Mr Heaphy, 57, has been operating as a sole trader for the last two years after spending the whole of his working life in construction.

His business, which also includes rubbish clearances, has remained steady during the pandemic.

"It's been a difficult time for everyone, but since I started out on my own it has given me a new lease of life," he said.

His act of kindness has been well received on Facebook.

Steven Cross said: "Need more people like him, what a top bloke," while Terry Yallop added: "That man's a gentleman just like the rest of his family, big, big respect."

Mr Heaphy, who has five grand-children and another one on the way, said: "It's all about the technology these days and I'd hate to think that some children are missing out.

"Even if just one child benefits from the IPads then I'll be happy."

For more information on Heaphy Aggregates and Light Haulage, or anyone wanting a quote can call Mr Heaphy on 01553 765030 or 07945 768988.