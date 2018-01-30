Gaywood man’s five half-Ironmans challenge to fundraise for three charities

A keen sports and fitness fan from Gaywood is testing his endurance to raise money in his father’s memory.

Nick Franklin, 30, is doing five half Ironman triathlons in five days between Tuesday, March 20, and Saturday, March 24.

Ahead of Nick is a 1.2-mile indoor swim, a 56-mile cycle ride and a 13.1 mile run on each day of the challenge.

Nick wants to shatter the £10,000 barrier in what he has raised for the British Heart Foundation since his father, Graham Franklin, 52, died of a heart attack in October 2009.

Cancer Research UK and West Norfolk Mind are the other charities on his list and Nick said: “I’ve been training since September 2017 and I’m almost at a stage where I’m ready to do back-to-back Ironmans in three weeks’ time.”

Nick said he trains in Lynn and around the Norfolk coast, and will be finishing his challenge at the Horse and Groom pub in Holbeach, where he was born and raised.

He said: “I’ve done multi-endurance events in the past, but I wanted to set myself a bigger challenge to raise money for the three charities.”

In 2011, Nick did a 48-hour stationary cycle ride that raised £2,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

Then in 2013, Nick did the Three Peaks Challenge of going up Ben Nevis (Scotland), Scafell Pike (England) and Snowdon (Wales) over two days in 23 hours.

Next came a 140-mile bike ride from Spalding to Southwold, Suffolk, a 95-mile ride to Hunstanton and a 35-mile run from Dersingham to Holbeach over three days, raising more that £4,700 for the heart charity.

Nick said: “I chose Cancer Research UK because my mother and father-in-law were diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and 2015 respectively, while West Norfolk Mind is raising awareness about mental health issues.

“So I’d like to raise at least £5,000 to split between the three charities.”

To sponsor Nick, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com and then search his name.