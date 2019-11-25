Gaywood man took his own life, inquest told

A man from Gaywood, who volunteered for the Norfolk Blood Bikes and St John Ambulance, took his own life, an inquest has heard.

Lynn’s Coroners Court was told on Friday that Clive Currington, 48, who died on February 14, had an emotionally unstable personality disorder and was living with depression following childhood trauma.

The inquest heard that Mr Currington was found dead in his home in Pleasance Close on February 14, after a text left a friend concerned about his welfare.

Evidence read to the court explained that Mr Currington, who worked as a care assistant, became unfit to work in 2017, and was dismissed from his job in 2018.

It was around this time that Mr Currington started receiving treatment from the Crisis team at Chatterton House, run by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), and assistance from the Sue Lambert Trust, which supports survivors of sexual abuse.

Mr Currington’s GP, Dr David Ince, of the Burnhams Surgery, said in a statement read to the court: “I thought he had turned a corner.”

He added: “In all honesty, if he was going to commit suicide, I thought it would have been a couple of years ago. He was better than he had been in a long time.”

Ian Young, service director for West and South Norfolk at NSFT, said improvements have been made since Mr Currington’s death, in terms of communicating with external organisations such as the Sue Lambert Trust, and risk assessments.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the cause of Mr Currington’s death was an opiate overdose and a fatty liver. She said his death was drug-related and gave a conclusion of suicide.