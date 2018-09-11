Gaywood needs loos too, says ward councillor

A West Norfolk councillor is attempting to have their ward’s public toilets reinstalled following a decision to close them last year.

Sandra Collop, who represents Gaywood ward, was questioning the decision to close her ward’s lavatories at a council meeting in Lynn town hall on Thursday.

Gaywood (2264850)

At the meeting, Mrs Collop asked portfolio holder Adrian Lawrence whether a discussion into reopening Gaywood’s toilets could be had, considering members were discussing options into Downham’s blocks.

In response, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member of housing and community, Adrian Lawrence, said: “The Gaywood toilet block is closed and it is up for sale because it is an asset. It is on offer to potential buyers as a building.

“If there was mention about costings at a panel meeting then that is something we are obviously working towards.

“To be fair, it is not the highest of priorities but it will come forward and I will be asking questions into how far it has gone.”

A report published ahead of Thursday’s meetings said members were set to discuss options surrounding lavatories at Wales Courts, Downham.

The report reads: “Wales Courts, Downham Market. Still discussing options with Downham Market Town Council, they will be considering at their September town council meeting.

“Howdale, Downham Market. All utilities disconnected, obtaining quote to demolish, as the roof is a reinforced concrete slab as such cannot be carried out in house.

“North Beach, Heacham. Refurbishment work planned for this winter ready for 2019 season.”

The report said options into Old Hunstanton’s toilets are still being explored, but the lavatories at Bowling Green, Hunstanton, are now open following a full refurbishment.

The decision to close Gaywood’s toilets along with some in Downham and Old Hunstanton was taken last year in an effort to save between £30,000 and £60,000.