A defence of Howard Junior School has been launched in response to claims its Covid-19 safety measures are "making pupils feel like prisoners".

Parents contacted the Lynn News claiming that their children have been made to stay indoors all day, that handwash sinks have been taped off and that jumpers could not be removed during the recent hot weather.

The Lynn News has contacted the Gaywood school for comment several times but there has been no response.

However, another parent has been in touch to say he believes the school and headteacher Gregory Hill have been given an unnecessarily rough ride.

The parent, who asked not to be named, said: "It's a very tough situation in schools and workplaces at the minute.

"Yes, the school is going to make mistakes but 90 per cent of the parents I know are positive about what's happening.

"My understanding is that they did keep the children in on Wednesday and Thursday last week because it was so hot and they were concerned about their temperatures.

"And they did tape off a sink but it was the middle one of three to enable the other two to be used while keeping the children socially distanced.

"I've genuinely got no issues."

The dad claims there is some historic ill feeling towards Mr Hill by a "collective group" of parents and this could be driving some of the comments. He said there's a Facebook group wanting him sacked.

He added: "I don't know him personally, I'm not his friend but when I saw the story on Friday it made me feel sorry for him.

"I think he's very good. For instance, the Year 6 prom could not go ahead this year but they've been in contact with pupils now at higher schools to say 'you will get your leavers' prom', even if it has to be next summer."

The Lynn News reader said he'd witnessed a fellow parent sitting on taped-off play equipment last week and when asked to move, she gave a nasty backlash.