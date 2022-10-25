Pupils put MP James Wild through his paces when he visited their school, and questioned him on everything from climate change to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Neil Mindham, executive head teacher at Gaywood Primary School, said the Year 6 children had asked some ‘fantastic questions’ on a broad range of subjects including climate change, the cost of living and what was happening at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Mr Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, said he enjoyed his time at the West Norfolk Academy Trust’s school and being given a guided tour by two children from Year 6, Sharen and Hartley.

Mr Wild, said: "The classes I observed saw pupils enjoying the broad curriculum that is offered in a supportive environment which encourages them to learn.

He said: "By also offering wider opportunities in music tuition and other activities, pupils benefit from a rounded education."

Mr Mindham, said: "Mr Wild spent a good deal of time talking with the children and answering their insightful questions.

"They were very excited about hearing what it was like to be a member of parliament.

"After his tour of the school Mr Wild offered an invitation for Gaywood pupils to visit the Houses of Parliament for a guided tour which the children were excited about."