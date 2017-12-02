Gaywood students brighten up church after project

Students have acquired new skills in an unusual community project that has seen old wrought iron Christmas candelabras given a sparkling new lease of life.

As part of a community and volunteering module, which also includes the Duke of Edinburgh Award, students at the Churchill Park Complex Needs school in Gaywood, have restored and re-painted 40 sets of candle holders used at St Faith’s church during the Christmas season.

Churchill Park Students and staff have presented 40 candelabras they've restored for St Faith's Church Gaywood, our picture shows Rev Karlene Kerr with student Mia Aiken with one of the candelabras

The school and St Faith’s have developed its existing links through the sixth form students using the Gaywood Church Rooms, located next to the church, for teaching of independent life skills and for accessing the local community at Gaywood.

As part of the sixth form curriculum, students make and up-cycle craft items which are sold in Winston’s, the sixth form school shop and through pop-up shops in the church rooms.

Through this project, students have learnt about the problems caused by rust, how to galvanise metals and gained valuable experience of working as a team.

Churchill Park’s assistant head teacher, Claire Chapman, said the St Faith’s project had been a most worthwhile exercise through which the students have acquired new and practical skills.

“Our pupils have worked extremely hard to restore the candelabras and we are proud to give something back to the local community which has welcomed us to Gaywood Church Rooms.

“We look forward to seeing them alight with candles at the Christmas Carol service on December 17,” said Ms Chapman.

Before then, on December 12, at the first of three Churchill Park carol services (for pupils, staff and pupils’ families) being hosted at St Faith’s, the restored candelabras will be dedicated by Team Vicar, the Rev Karlene Kerr.

The Rev Kerr said that the students had done an excellent job in giving the candelabras a new lease of life.

The joint project between the church and the school had been a successful partnership formed with support from St Faith’s Rector, the Rev Julie Boyd and Church Rooms trustee and deputy churchwarden Gill Hiles.

All the restored candle holders will be seen in their restored glory at St Faith’s main candlelit Christmas carol service, which will take place at 6.30pm on Sunday, December 17.

Everyone is welcome to attend this special service of traditional carols, readings and seasonal items performed by the St Faith’s Choir.