Gaywood woman to launch book of war poems

A woman from Gaywood has written a collection of war poems to coincide with the centenary of the First World War.

Vera Witt is set to launch Joy and Tears: 1914 - 1918 Centenary Year, a book of 26 poems, at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum tomorrow from 12 noon to 2pm.

Mrs Witt has previously written history books about Lynn, including King’s Lynn Revisited: A Walk Into the Past, King’s Lynn Memories of the 1950s and 1960s and My Wartime Memories.

“I have only recently written these poems in the last month,” Mrs Witt said.

“I do write poetry regularly and I just felt I wanted to do this.

“Some of the poems are very sad, but that’s war.”

Joy and Tears can be purchased from True’s Yard tomorrow for £2.50.

Pictured is Mrs Witt with her book of poems, Joy and Tears.

