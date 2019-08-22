GCSE Results 2019: King Edward VII Academy

Leaders of Lynn's King Edward VII Academy say its GCSE results have remained largely stable this year.

Forty-eight per cent of its students achieved 9-4 grades in English and Maths this time around.

Although that is below the 56 per cent recorded last year, it is still in excess of the equivalent figure in 2017.

Principal Sarah Hartshorn said: “We are delighted and proud of all our students who have achieved similar levels to previous years.

"There have been some outstanding individual student outcomes with 39 students attaining the coveted level 9’s in their subjects.

"Thank you to all the staff and parents who have supported our students and have enabled them to succeed.

"We look forward to seeing an increase in 2020."