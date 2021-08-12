Iceni Academy at Methwold principal Lesley Hogg has heaped praise on students following the release of this year's GCSE results.

The principal congratulated youngsters for their resilience and fortitude during an uncertain academic year.

"In the midst of all the uncertainty that this academic year has brought, our students have demonstrated their resilience and fortitude," she said.

Iceni Academy students. (50166138)

"During times when they have been unable to attend the academy in person, this cohort has remained strong; focussed on their goals and determined to achieve.

"We are so proud of the support given to our students by their parents, carers and staff at the academy. Thank you to everyone who worked with us to make these results happen.

"It is hard to single out students for individual recognition, as so many have done us proud.

Jack Greenacre. (50166142)

"However, I would personally like to commend Jack Greenacre on his exceptional results across the board; achieving eight passes at a grade 7 and above, including three at a grade 9.

"Jack’s commitment to his studies has been exemplary, coupled with his enthusiasm to contribute to the academy community in his role as Minister for Environment.

"A special mention should also be made of Hamza Shabbir. Hamza joined us in January 2020, two months before the first lockdown, new to the country and unable to speak any English.

Hamzar Shabbir. (50166140)

"Today, Hamza picks up eight GCSE qualifications, thanks to his determination to succeed as well as invaluable support from our SEND department. I am immensely proud and humbled by all their hard work, and wish them well in their future endeavours."

On the success, Susan Byles, regional education director, added: "The work of the students and staff to ensure that learning continued in its fullest possible way during the past two years should never be underestimated when looking at the achievements of this cohort.

"We need to keep in mind that although the students were not able to sit traditional examinations, they carried on learning during extended periods of lockdown, isolation and partial school closures. Some suffered illness and bereavement caused by the pandemic.

"Coping with all of this shows the determination and resilience of the students and the expertise and commitment of the staff.

"Everyone who has contributed to this set of results must be proud of what they have achieved. I wish all of the students every success as they embark upon the next stage of their lives."