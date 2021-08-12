GCSE RESULTS 2021: Joy for Springwood High School students

There were celebrations at Springwood High School this morning when students arrived to collect their GCSE results.

High-performing students included Anoushka Chandrasekar and Merissa Lawrence who both achieved 11 grade 9s while Karishhma Srikantha picked up 10 grades 9s and one grade 8, and Fatima Massawi obtained nine grade 9s and two grade 8s as well as Alisha Gail Bedeser who was celebrating nine grade 9s, one Distinction, and one grade 8.

Anoushka said: "I was nervous coming here this morning because there were two subjects that I was unsure about but now I've seen my results – I'm surprised but so happy. It's just an amazing feeling – a reward for the hard work I put in over the past two years."

Springwood High School students celebrating their results. Picture: Ian Burt. (50158902)

Merissa added: "It was hard for us when we were off school but thanks to the support from our teachers, we've got through it and right now we are all feeling so good - like our hard work has really paid off."

Executive headteacher Andy Johnson said: “This has been an unprecedented two years for these students and today's results reflect the hard work by our students and the professionalism of our staff.

Springwood executive headteacher Andy Johnson with students Picture: Ian Burt (50158900)

“The students have been through a rigorous internal assessment process to achieve the grades awarded. "This has been an incredibly able year group and, as a school, we are immensely proud of all our students, who now have the opportunity to continue their first choice of post-16 future that we have prepared them for.”

Other top achievers at Springwood included Eleanor Burton, head girl Neyah Laroiya and Willow Turner who all recorded eight grade 9s and three grades 8s.

Springwood executive headteacher Andy Johnson with a student. Picture: Ian Burt (50158898)

Neyah said: "I was shocked when I opened my results. I don't know why I was so nervous this morning but I guess, after everything we've been through over the past two years, it felt like it all came down to today and I'm so happy with my results."

Willow added: "I'm feeling very relieved and happy it's over and done with now. I revised every single day over the Christmas period so I feel like all the hard work I put in has been rewarded."

Hugs at Springwood High School following the GCSE results. Picture: Ian Burt (50158894)

Chairman of the Governors Roger Livesey added: “Our students, their families and our staff should feel proud of what has been achieved today and congratulated on coping with a unique and difficult set of circumstances.

“These GCSE students have worked incredibly hard, completed their courses and can look forward to their next step in education as a result."

Top performing students Merissa Lawrence and An Handdrasekar. Picture: Ian Burt. (50158906)