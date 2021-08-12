Students at St Clement’s High School celebrated excellent GCSE results today.

George Willingham, Gemma Rumsey, Charly Spurge, and Tracy Xue were amongst the school's top achievers.

Sixteen-year-old George is setting out on his road to becoming a doctor after securing eight 9s and three 8s.

GCSE joy at St Clements High School. Picture: Paul Tibbs. (50160160)

He will be going to Springwood next month to study his A levels before hopefully heading to medical school.

“It’s about helping people – I think it's our duty to do what we can to help others - and I aspire to that,” he said.

GCSE joy at St Clements High School. Picture: Paul Tibbs. (50160158)

Gemma, also 16, achieved nine 9s and one 8. She too is heading to Springwood to study for A levels in drama, biology and history.

Meanwhile Charly's results included a pair of top grade 9s in history and citizenship. He hopes for a career in academia after university.

“It’s been a tough year, there have been ups and downs. But if I could go back and change it, I wouldn’t. I am happy with what I have got,” he said.

GCSE joy at St Clements High School. Picture: Paul Tibbs. (50160162)

“The other students and friends became my anchor along with my family and they all made sure that I kept on going."

Headteacher Nigel Willingham said “We are all very proud of our students, they have endured two years of disruption but their hard work and perseverance has been rewarded.

"Students across the year group are heading for a range of careers, including a high number hoping to study medicine and nursing which seems fitting after their recent experience."

GCSE joy at St Clements High School. Picture: Paul Tibbs. (50160156)

Other top achievers were Matthew Harrison, Millicent Frost, Hermione Hammond, Charli Gibbs, Maddie Ryan, Lucas Hicks and Lucy Whitting.

Matthew has his future clearly in focus as he has already started his own business taking photographs at events and hopes to continue with his passion.

He achieved a brace of grade 9s to top his results which will lead him to Springwood to study A levels, including one in photography.

GCSE joy at St Clements High School. Picture: Paul Tibbs. (50160154)

Millicent Frost is off to Wymondham College, near Norwich, to study her A levels after passing ten GCSEs all between grades 6 and 9.

She has ambitions to become an environmental scientist after university.

“I am really pleased with my results and have enjoyed my time at the school,” she said.

GCSE joy at St Clements High School. Picture: Paul Tibbs. (50160152)

Hermione Hammond achieved all top grades of between 7 and 9 in all her exams and she is heading to the College of West Anglia to study musical theatre.

“I got all the grades I need and I’m looking forward to my course,” she said

And Charli Gibbs is on the way to achieving her career goal of becoming a paramedic. She passed nine GCSEs and is going to be starting a BTEC diploma course on nursing and paramedics at the College of West Anglia.

Chair of Governors Malcolm Wood added: “It is great to see that the hard work of staff and students has resulted in such great achievement.”