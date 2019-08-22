GCSE Results Day 2019: West Norfolk students to find out if they've made the grade

The moment of truth is about to arrive for thousands of West Norfolk teenagers who are awaiting their GCSE results today.

Schools across our area will be open this morning for students to collect their grades, celebrate their success and consider their next steps.

We'll be bringing you news from the schools as we get it, as well as sharing stories of some of the area's high achievers.

The schools with GCSE students in our area are:

Downham Academy

Fakenham Academy

Iceni Academy, Methwold

King Edward VII Academy, Lynn

King's Lynn Academy

Litcham School

Marshland High School, West Walton

Nicholas Hamond Academy, Swaffham

Sacred Heart School, Swaffham

Smithdon High School, Hunstanton

Springwood High School, Lynn

St Clements High School, Terrington St Clement