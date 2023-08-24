Students and staff at King’s Lynn Academy are in high spirits after some impressive GCSE results this year.

The school has not released overall outcome data this year, but bosses are celebrating the “resilience of our fantastic Year 11 leavers” following several years of considerable upheaval.

Principal Alan Fletcher said: “We are absolutely delighted for KLA pupils’ success this year – we all understand just how difficult the last years have been for students in this year group following the extreme disruption to their education caused by the pandemic, and it is great to see our students being rewarded for their hard work and for the resilience that they have had to show.

“I have never been quite so proud of a group of young people as I am of our students today.

“I know the students also appreciate the dedicated support they have received from all our brilliant staff and their wonderfully supportive parents. It is so satisfying to see that support rewarded by the successes we celebrate today.

“We congratulate our students and their families, and wish them continued success as they leave KLA to begin their next chapter.”

There were plenty of smiling faces as students received their results this morning.

Jacob Taylor, 16, was ecstatic with his 9 in Biology and three 8s in Physics, Chemistry and Maths.

He said: “I am pleased with my results and feel that they show the hard work I’ve put in over the past five years.

“I plan on continuing my education at Springwood Sixth Form where I will study A-Levels in Chemistry, Biology and Physics.”

Madeleine Smith, 16, was one of the school’s top performers after she received six GCSEs at the coveted 9 grade.

She said: “I knew I had good predicted grades but I was still very shocked when I opened my results and it was a great feeling to know my hard work paid off.

“Next, I am going to study four A-Levels at sixth form; Maths, Further Maths, Biology and Chemistry. After sixth form my dream and goal is to go and study at university to become a dentist.”

Ruby Hopgood, also 16, was extremely pleased to find out she had a range of strong passes – including Grade 9s in English Literature and History.

“She said: “When I opened my results, I was very pleased – my results were beyond what I expected for a number of subjects. I am going to Springwood Sixth Form to study Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths; I would love to study medicine at university eventually.”

Rhianna Clayton, 16, was over the moon with her 9 in English Literature, five 8s, and two 7s.

She said: “When I opened my results, I felt a wave of relief – all the hard work I had put in had finally paid off, I was especially shocked at the result I achieved in English – I am very happy.

“Next year, I will be attending Springwood Sixth form to study History, Psychology and Sociology. I am extremely excited and cannot wait to start this new chapter in my life.”

Grace Thompson, 16, said: “I was very surprised with my results because my mocks were very different but I am glad that all my final grades are reflective of the hard work I put in.”

