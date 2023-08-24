Students at Lynn’s King Edward VII Academy are celebrating a set of results that have bettered pre-pandemic grades at the school.

An impressive 60% of students received grades of 9-4 in Maths and English, with 41% of them achieving 5+ in those subjects.

Staff say they are “so proud” after comparing this year’s results to those in 2019’s, with an increase of 12% in 9-4 English and Maths grades and an increase of 14% for 5+ grades taking place.

Precious Mintah Baah (right) with a big smile on GCSE results day

KES has also seen an increase in the percentage of 9-5 grades in Sociology, up by more than 20%, and Chemistry, also up by more than 20%.

This was also the first year of the academy’s new Engineering course, and staff are pleased that 55% of the cohort achieved level 2 merit or above and a 100% pass rate.

Sarah Hartshorn, principal at KES, said: “I am so proud of our students. In a year when nationally we are seeing results move in line with pre-pandemic figures, KES continues to see results rise.

Yousif Fakhri and Isabel Son Crisan celebrate their results

“Our house values are empathy, determination, creativity, self-belief, passion, teamwork, honesty and respect. Every one of our students has shown these traits in spades throughout the five years they have been with us.

“I’m confident that they will go on to achieve amazing things. We wish them all the very best for the future.

“As always, I would like to thank our amazing team of teachers and staff who work tirelessly to provide an excellent standard of service for our school.”

Among the success stories at KES this morning was Isabel Son Crisan, who gained an average grade of 7 with an estimated progress score of +3.32 – something staff said was a “remarkable achievement”.

“I’m really happy with my results overall, and would like to thank all my teachers who have gone above and beyond to help when needed,” he said.

“I’m excited to continue my education at KES Sixth Form, and hopefully go on to study Law”.

Karina Denisova, a Year 11 student with an estimated progress score of +2.0, said: “I am extremely pleased with my results, and I’m very grateful to all my teachers who were so supportive during my GCSEs – I could not have done it without them”.

Precious Mintah Baah, also Year 11 student who achieved an average grade of 8 with an estimated progress score of +2.57, said: “The support at KES Academy has been fantastic, and my grades are proof of the effort and care the teachers put into their subjects.

“I’m extremely happy with my results, and excited to attend KES Sixth Form in September”.

Prema Poudyal, also with an average grade of 8 across her subjects, added: “I’m very happy with my results – KES Academy’s teachers and pupils have been instrumental in achieving them.

“The school has a fantastic environment, and I’m happy to be continuing my education at the Sixth Form for my A-Levels.”

Yousif Fakhri, who achieved an average grade of level 8, will be attending King Edward VII Academy Sixth Form to study Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

He said: “I am truly grateful for my results. This achievement is a testament to the collective effort of my family as well as KES Academy’s supportive community of teachers and students. I thank this as being instrumental to my success”.

King Edward VII Academy joined the Inspiration Trust in September 2022 and has since received significant investment for restorative works to the school’s Grade II-listed building and modernisation of its facilities, including refurbished science laboratories, an extensive library, and new drama and music studios.

KES will be hosting its annual open evening on Tuesday, September 26 from 6-8pm, as well as open mornings from September 25 until October 6.

A sixth form open evening will then take place on Thursday, October 12 from 6-8pm. Those interested in applying for the school or sixth form are encouraged to attend for a tour and an opportunity to speak to current students, teachers, and the principal.