Lynn's King Edward VII (KES) Academy has been welcoming students back to school today to receive their GCSE results.

Its principal Sarah Hartshorn said she was 'very proud' of all the students who had been 'focused and determined to succeed'.

"Despite the challenges that have been thrown at them, they have not faltered in their resolve," she added.

"We are committed to ensuring that every student that attends attains the knowledge, skills and qualifications to enable them to access the next stage of their life journey, with the confidence to succeed whatever their goals.

"Their academic achievements will be complemented by a rich variety of extra-curricular opportunities, many of these provided through our house system.

"We are now excited about starting a new academic year with a school that has undergone significant renovations to not only prolong the beautiful heritage building but to complement it with state of the art facilities that will enhance our 21st century curriculum."

Students have achieved, despite the pandemic, due to the extra support and mentoring that has been provided by the school and as a result, students have been able to maintain their confidence in their learning, going on to receive the results they deserved.

There have been some exceptional individual performances, as well as some students who have exceeded their expected grades, enabling the majority of students the foundations that will enable them to progress to their next stage of education.

Notable mentions include Year 11 students Benjamin Henry who gained seven GCSEs at grade 7, Finlay Minns who achieved seven grade 9s, Alex Lu with three grade 9s and two grade 8s, and Charlotte Glover who got seven GCSEs at grade 7, two at grade 8 and one at grade 9.

Arina Brumari, Year 11 student at King Edward VII Academy, said: "I’m so shocked and proud of my GCSE results. I now want to keep progressing and improving in my A-Levels here at KES.

"Thank you to my teachers for the help and support to get the best grades I could."

Many students with top grades are hoping to continue their studies at King Edward VII Academy by attending the school’s sixth form.

Shannon Mcardle, a Year 11 student who achieved five GCSEs at grade 7, said: "After how the last three years have gone, I think my results show that perseverance prevails, and it’s never too late to change your future."