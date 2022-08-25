Students and staff at King’s Lynn Academy (KLA) are today celebrating following the publication of this year’s GCSE results.

In common with other Norfolk secondary schools, the Academy is not releasing overall outcome data, but instead are focussed on celebrating the resilience of its fantastic Year 11 leavers following two years of considerable educational upheaval.

Principal Alan Fletcher said: "We are absolutely delighted for KLA pupils’ success this year. We all understand just how difficult the last two years have been for students in this year group following the extreme disruption to their education caused by the pandemic, and it is great to see our students being rewarded for their hard work and for the resilience that they have had to show.

Frederic Lo, Rosie Clark and Freddie Burt from KLA will be starting sixth form to do their A-Levels

"I have never been quite so proud of a group of young people as I am of our students today.

"I know the students also appreciate the dedicated support they have received from all our brilliant staff and their wonderfully supportive parents.

"It is so satisfying to see that support rewarded by the successes we celebrate today.

Bailey Thompson and Annabelle Robinson from KLA are pleased with their GCSE results

"We congratulate our students and their families, and wish them continued success as they leave KLA to begin their next chapter."

Students Frederic Lo, Rosie Clark and Freddie Burt were pleased with their results. Rosie is going on to Springwood and hopes to pursue Journalism at university.

Freddie would like a career in Finance and Accountancy and Frederic Lo will be studying Criminology at King Edward VII sixth form with a view of going into law.

Keziah Bailey is hoping to study photography

Maz Purser with his proud mum Ria Purser, will be going on to do an apprenticeship at the College of West Anglia and hopes to own a business one day

Bailey Thompson and Annabelle Robinson were also pleased with their results and also interested in Criminology.

Keziah Bailey was happy with her results and hopes to pursue Photography.

Max Purser made his mum Ria Purser proud and will be doing an apprenticeship at the College of West Anglia and hopes to own his own business in the future.