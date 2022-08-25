Thousands of students across West Norfolk are today discovering their GCSE results.

This year marked a return to formal exams for pupils after last year's GCSE grades were awarded by teachers.

The schools we'll be covering are:

Exam results. Photo: istock/Neustockimages

Downham Market Academy

Fakenham Academy

King Edward VII (KES) Academy, Lynn

King's Lynn Academy

Litcham School

Marshland High School, West Walton

Nicholas Hamond Academy, Swaffham

Smithdon High School, Hunstanton

St Clement's High School, Terrington St Clement

Make sure you check back here to find out how pupils have done.

If you have received your results today and would like to share news of how you did and what you're up to next, contact us via email at newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk.

You can also send your results day photos to the same e-mail address.

Place a message of congratulations on the family notice page in next week's newspaper. To arrange this e-mail bmd@iliffepublishing or call 01780 484830.