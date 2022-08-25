GCSE Results Day 2022: Live updates as students from King's Lynn, Downham Market and Hunstanton receive their grades
Published: 07:00, 25 August 2022
Thousands of students across West Norfolk are today discovering their GCSE results.
This year marked a return to formal exams for pupils after last year's GCSE grades were awarded by teachers.
The schools we'll be covering are:
- Downham Market Academy
- Fakenham Academy
- King Edward VII (KES) Academy, Lynn
- King's Lynn Academy
- Litcham School
- Marshland High School, West Walton
- Nicholas Hamond Academy, Swaffham
- Smithdon High School, Hunstanton
- St Clement's High School, Terrington St Clement
Make sure you check back here to find out how pupils have done.
If you have received your results today and would like to share news of how you did and what you're up to next, contact us via email at newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk.
You can also send your results day photos to the same e-mail address.
Place a message of congratulations on the family notice page in next week's newspaper. To arrange this e-mail bmd@iliffepublishing or call 01780 484830.