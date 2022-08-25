Home   News   Article

GCSE Results Day 2022: Live updates as students from King's Lynn, Downham Market and Hunstanton receive their grades

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 25 August 2022

Thousands of students across West Norfolk are today discovering their GCSE results.

This year marked a return to formal exams for pupils after last year's GCSE grades were awarded by teachers.

The schools we'll be covering are:

Exam results. Photo: istock/Neustockimages
Exam results. Photo: istock/Neustockimages
  • Downham Market Academy
  • Fakenham Academy
  • King Edward VII (KES) Academy, Lynn
  • King's Lynn Academy
  • Litcham School
  • Marshland High School, West Walton
  • Nicholas Hamond Academy, Swaffham
  • Smithdon High School, Hunstanton
  • St Clement's High School, Terrington St Clement

Make sure you check back here to find out how pupils have done.

If you have received your results today and would like to share news of how you did and what you're up to next, contact us via email at newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk.

You can also send your results day photos to the same e-mail address.

Place a message of congratulations on the family notice page in next week's newspaper. To arrange this e-mail bmd@iliffepublishing or call 01780 484830.

