There’s lots of reasons to celebrate at Springwood High School in Lynn this year, with students’ results being described as excellent.

This is despite challenges students have faced during the past two years with Covid.

Head teacher Andy Johnson said: “I am so proud of the achievements of these students. They have had a tough few years and these results have demonstrated the excellent working relationships between our students and their teachers.”

Springwood had several success stories. Student Mackenzie Whitehouse-Baker achieved all grade 9s in his 11 subjects and a grade A in his additional Maths qualification.

He's staying on at Springwood Sixth form to study A Levels in Maths, English and Economics.

Other students include Elizabeth Mathew with 10 grade 9s, a grade 8 and also an A in her additional Maths qualification, and Lexie Ampomah and Finley Meeha, who each attained nine grade 9s.

Other success stories included Amelie Thompson, Ren Griffiths, Matthew Hawkes, Ahmad Farrukh, Vinethmi Kulasinghe, Freija Harvey, Louisa Walker, Jeeya Upadhyay, Nathan Taylor, Zyad Abdelwahed and Harley Donger, who all saw their efforts come to fruition.

Chair of governors at Springwood, Roger Livesey said: “These results are testament to the hard work and resilience of our students,

“It is great to see them progress to their first choice, post-16 futures.”