GEAR 10k ‘close to selling out’ for the second year running

The Asda Foundation Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) is close to selling out for the second year running.

Capacity for the popular charity 10k was increased from 2,500 to 3,000 following the success of last year’s event.

Now with just a few weeks to go to this year’s run in Lynn on Sunday, May 6, there are only a few hundred places left.

GEAR is organised by non-for-profit company Run For All, working in partnership with Alive Leisure and West Norfolk Council.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Run For All head of events, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the response to this year’s Grand East Anglia Run. Despite the increase in capacity, it’s clear the event is heading for another sell out.

“Well done to all those runners who have already secured their place and anyone interested in being a part of this fantastic day needs to act now.”

The GEAR 10k route takes the participants through the town centre, along the River Great Ouse pathway, The Walks and takes in a number of landmark buildings including the Red Mount, the Custom House and Greyfriars Tower.

Returning in 2018 is the Bespak GEAR 10k Corporate Challenge, in which companies, groups of friends, charities and other organisations will battle it out to be crowned the fastest firm in the race.

Entry is open to teams of five or more and includes hospitality and other benefits.

The times of the first three team members home will be used to calculate the winners.

Also returning is the popular Bespak Mini GEAR – a 1.2 mile fun run for people of all ages and abilities (entrants must be six years and up) from the Tuesday Market Place.

Every finisher will receive a Mini GEAR medal and a goody bag to show off their achievements.

Run For All is part of the lasting legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson CBE who raised almost £2 million for charity through a series of endurance challenges, despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Along with Lynn, its stable of events includes successful 10ks in Leeds, Lincoln, Sheffield, York, Hull, Burnley, Bury, Leicester and Nottingham, as well as half-marathons in Leeds, Sheffield, Hull and Derby and the Yorkshire marathon in York.

Organisers are also appealing for volunteers to come forward and help the big day go smoothly.

Officials from the Run For All organisation, which stages the event in partnership with Alive Leisure and West Norfolk Council, has appealed for helpers to join them.

Volunteers are needed in a range of roles including marshalling, helping at the start and finish and along the route, giving out water, in the baggage store and handing the runners their hard-earned goody bags after they finish the course.

Run For All volunteer co-ordinator Danni King said: “Volunteers are vital to all our events and we could not manage without them.

“Helping out is a great way to give something back to your community and support charity at the same time.

“It’s also an opportunity for any regular runners not taking part to experience an event from the other side of the fence.

“Our volunteers find that getting involved in whatever capacity is really rewarding and the effort they put in is greatly appreciated by all the runners.

“We will be extremely grateful to anyone who can spare us a few hours on May 6.”

Officials say volunteers should be aged 16 or over, though youngsters aged 14 and 15 can help out if supervised by an adult who is also registered to volunteer.

Groups are particularly welcome to get involved, whether it is a group of friends or family, a Scout or Girl Guide group or a sports club.

To register as a volunteer go to www.runforall.com.

Many of those taking part in the challenge will also be fundraising for a range of different causes.

Official GEAR 10k partner charity, Big C, is highlighting the difference that those taking part can make.

Big C’s Cancer Support and Information Centre in Lynn ensures those in West Norfolk affected by cancer have access to the support they need, close to where they live.

Big C’s deputy chief executive Nikki Morris said: “At Big C we see first-hand the comfort that someone who is feeling vulnerable can find in simply being offered a cup of tea and a chat.

“It’s an act of kindness and a chance for people to sit together and talk. We offer many such cups of tea every day at our Big C Centres in Norfolk.”

Big C’s chief executive Dr Chris Bushy said: “Those who have taken on the GEAR 10k challenge and have pledged to raise funds for Big C are making a fundamental difference to those in our community affected by cancer.

“It is through the generosity of local people, that we can make a local difference. A big thank you to those taking part and good luck!”