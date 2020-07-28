The annual Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) 10K has been postponed to May 2021, officials have announced this afternoon.

The popular event, alongside the Mini GEAR, had been postponed to October 25, but organisers Run For All said they have taken the decision to push them back to next year.

In an email sent to those who had signed up to take part in this year's GEAR, officials said at the time of postponing the event to October, they had "great hopes" they would be able to host the events later in the year.