Recipharm showed their rivals a clean pair of heels when they raced to victory in the Recipharm GEAR 10K Team Challenge.

The Team Challenge, which took place on Sunday, April 30, is a popular feature of the one of the region’s best loved charity road runs, the Recipharm GEAR 10K.

Run For All delivered both events in partnership with the West Norfolk Council and Alive West Norfolk.

All the winners at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

The Team Challenge element of the day saw 11 teams of all sizes battle it out to be crowned Team Challenge Champions.

Rather than competing as individuals, teams worked collectively to cross the line in the quickest combined time.

The times of the first three team members home are used to calculate the results.

Recipharm’s Jon Neale, left, with winners Recipharm Runners

Pictured left Jon Neale (Recipharm) with team runners-up Palm Paper

Pictured left Jon Neale (Recipharm) with Team Third place Edmundson Electrical

Recipharm Runners won in an impressive time of 00:38:43 ahead of Palm Paper who took second place in 00:39:14, just one second ahead of third-placed Edmundson Electrical who finished with a time of 00:40:43.

Among the Team Challenge teams, the fastest male to cross the finish line was Gavin Caney from the Maze Group in a time of 00:33:51.

The fastest female to cross the line was Charlotte Barrett from Stephenson Smart, in a time of 00:43:52.

Global pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company Recipharm (previously known as Bespak Europe Ltd), has built on its longstanding support of the event by taking title sponsorship of the Recipharm GEAR 10K Team Challenge.

Pictured left Jon Neale (Recipharm) with fastest male Gavin Caney (Maze Group)

Pictured left Jon Neale (Recipharm) with fastest female Charlotte Barrett (Stephenson & Smart)

This follows years of successful sponsorship of the event by the company, and forms a vital part of Recipharm’s wider aims to support the local community, increase participation in sports, as well as promoting good health and wellbeing.

Darren Hodkinson, site director at Recipharm, said: “It was excellent to see more local companies and their teams participate in the Recipharm GEAR 10K Team Challenge this year.

“The commitment and camaraderie from all participants together with the atmosphere on the day is a real testament to the value of this event.

All the awarded winners

“Once again some excellent times were posted by the runners, but more importantly, everyone had a great time. We are already looking forward to the 2024 event.”

Tommy Goode, head of performance and development at Alive West Norfolk, said: “The Recipharm GEAR 10K event is always a highlight of the year where the community come together supporting each other raising money for some great causes. Young, old, fit, unfit, PBs and personal achievements.

“It’s fantastic to see all of the businesses who support the event and the Team Challenge showcases those businesses who go one step further and take to the streets supporting their staff to take part which is great for team building and staff wellbeing.”

Kayleigh Dowson, partnerships manager at Run For All said, “The challenge brings an extra dimension to the Recipharm GEAR 10K and it was wonderful to see so many companies and other teams taking part. Congratulations to Recipharm Runners on their wonderful effort.”

“We already can’t wait for our return to Lynn next year. We invite teams of all sizes and combinations to take part, whether that be a business looking for a team building exercise or a group of friends looking for an opportunity to fundraise for a cause close to their heart. See you all on the start line.”

Families, schools and friends of all abilities also came together for a morning of sporting and fun, taking part in the 1.9Km Recipharm Mini GEAR run.

All the Mini Gear school winners

As part of their sponsorship, Recipharm offered 150 free entries for local schools, as well as a cash prize pot of £3000 for the top six schools who entered the highest proportion of entrants from their school’s intake to share.

These schools included St Martha’s, North Wootton Primary, St Germans Primary, Glebe House, Howard Junior School and Hillcrest Primary.

A great way for parents and children to stay active and healthy together, children were encouraged to fundraise for the event’s main partner charity, the East Anglia’s Children Hospices.

East Anglia’s Children Hospices support families and care for children and young people with life threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The hospices offer family -centred, needs-led approach to care, ensuring all of the needs of the children and young people we care for are met - whether psychological, physical, emotional, social or spiritual.

The day also saw thousands of runners of all abilities and ages take on the Recipharm GEAR 10K.

Some came for a personal challenge, a few hoped to win and others simply aimed to get around the 10K course, but all helped make the event a brilliant success, with thousands of pounds raised for many local and national charities.

As part of the event, runners were encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice or one of the event’s partner charities.

This year’s partner charities include; Jane Tomlinson Appeal, The Purfleet Trust, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Lynn – Dementia Care Appeal, Break and the 8:56 Foundation.

For more information and to enter a team into next year’s 10K or Team Challenge, participants are encouraged to go to www.runforall.com

