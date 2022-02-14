Participants who are interested in running the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) can join free training sessions to help get in to gear.

Get into GEAR training sessions are back for the first time since 2019 to help runners of all ages and abilities prepare for this year’s Recipharm GEAR10K which is taking place in Kings Lynn on Sunday, May 1.

Eight weeks of Get into GEAR sessions have been organised and will take place every Wednesday at 7-8pm starting from March 2.

GEAR 10k 2021 in King's Lynn

The training will take place on the running track at Lynn Sport and will be run by local King’s Lynn running club, Ryston Runners, who have continuously supported the scheme.

Their sessions aim to create a supportive atmosphere and encourage runners to achieve personal goals.

The sessions will focus on the improvement of running form, endurance, mind-body coordination, motivation and metabolism. This will be supported by a series of interval training methods.

They will offer the local King’s Lynn community the opportunity to find new training buddies, improve their fitness and get into gear for the 2022 GEAR 10K.

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors Recipharm, all runners that attend over six of the eight sessions will receive a free gift as an extra incentive to clock up the miles.

The first session of Get into GEAR will take place on Wednesday 2nd March at the running track at Lynn Sport.

All sessions are free and to sign up visit the website

Entries for the Recipharm GEAR 10K are available here