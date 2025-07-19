Staff from a Lynn business, who laced up their running shoes, have raised much-needed funds for West Norfolk’s hospice.

A team from Mapus Financial Planning Ltd, with an office at Chapel Street, took part in Lynn’s prestigious GEAR 10k race around the town in May and has raised more than £1,800 for Tapping House at Hillington.

Although one of the smallest teams, the firm was placed 9th overall in the GEAR’s Corporate Challenge.

Lindsey Atkin of the Tapping House receiving the cheque from the director, Robin Williams, alongside two of the runners.

Proceeds from their efforts have been presented to the hospice by director Robin Williams to Lindsey Atkin, Tapping House community fundraising manager, with some of the runners present.

Mr Williams said: “Tapping House relies on local businesses and organisations for support, we’re pleased to have played a small part, knowing that over the years some clients and their families have been helped by the amazing team at Tapping House.”

Lindsey added: “We are so grateful to the team at Mapus Financial Planning for choosing Tapping House to support, as an independent charity, which receives only 25% of our funding from the government, we simply would not be able to operate without the support of our community. With the backing of local businesses, organisations and individuals, we are able to provide compassionate, dynamic and proactive rest of life care.”