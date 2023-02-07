Run For All has officially announced the return of the popular Recipharm GEAR 10K for 2023.

Taking place on Sunday, April 30, the action-packed day of running will kick off with the Recipharm GEAR 10K at 9.30am.

The event regularly attracts thousands of participants.

GEAR 2023 this April

It is a much-loved fast and flat route that passes landmarks including the Custom House, Red Mount and Greyfriars Tower.

The event both starts and finishes at Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

Runners are being encouraged to sign up their own goal or reason for taking part, whether it be to fundraise for charity or to chase a personal best.

Business, schools and families getting ready to take on GEAR

Taking place on the same day is the Mini GEAR race.

Featuring a 1.9km route for children aged six and above, organisers are encouraging children of all backgrounds and abilities to take part.

Each finisher will receive a Mini GEAR medal, and all finishers aged under-18 will receive a finisher T-shirt.

All ages taking part in GEAR

As part its sponsorship, Recipharm is looking to increase participation by

offering 150 free entry spots for local schools – as well as a cash prize pot of £2,500 for the three schools which

enter the highest proportion of entrants from their intake to share.

The newly branded ‘Team Challenge’ will sit alongside the main event of the day.

Organisers are inviting teams within local businesses, sport teams and clubs – as well as family and friends – to take part.

GEAR 2023

Open to teams of at least five members, the GEAR 10K will see teams battle it out to be crowned Team Challenge champions.

Rather than competing as individuals, participants will work collectively to cross the line in the quickest combined time.

In addition to being team focused, the Team Challenge boasts a premium package with the inclusion of a few extra perks and benefits.

Participants for GEAR

These include race day kit, race day hospitality, digital team photos, team T-shirts and prizes for the winners.

Darren Hodkinson, site director at Recipharm – a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company – said: “We are thrilled to be supporting the Recipharm GEAR 10K, Mini GEAR and Team Challenge.

“Hopefully through our support of the event, we can ensure that more people in the local community and

beyond get involved and

enjoy the positive benefits of physical activity.”

Kayleigh Dowson, partnerships manager at Run For All, said: “We are delighted to be launching the Recipharm GEAR 10K, Team Challenge and Mini GEAR.

“The event promises to be a great way of encouraging team spirit within the local community but also a

fantastic way to inject a bit of friendly rivalry between teams of all different types and sizes.”

Runners can either raise funds for their own charity of choice or one of the event’s partner charities, which are the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, The Purfleet Trust and Break.

The GEAR 10K is supported by West Norfolk Council, Alive, Coopah, Radio West Norfolk, Shokz, Your Local Paper, High 5, Arla Protein and Marathon Photos.