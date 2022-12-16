In the midst of winter, it’s a busy time for foodbanks but luckily, one in Lynn is receiving help from the community in its busiest month yet.

Lynn’s foodbank has fed 160 people in just the past three days and organiser Helen Gilbert said that the need for foodbanks has gone up by 83% since last year.

“We have been extremely busy this month. The freezing weather is really impacting people,” said Helen.

Geoff Cheney and Derek Harvey passing over a cheque to Helen Gilbert (61352512)

“We’re helping people with energy costs too at the moment.

“We’ve had a lot of families referred to us from schools. They haven’t struggled before but they are this year.”

The foodbank is currently recruiting for a operations manager, after receiving a grant from the Trussell Trust to expand its team.

The advert for the job, which can be found on its Facebook page, says that the job role would oversee the distribution centre and the foodbank is looking for somebody who is reliable, organised and has good communication skills.

The foodbank is also using the app, BankTheFood which donors can use going around a supermarket to see what the foodbank needs the most.

Helen said: “We are asking people to download the BanktheFood app which enables us to tell people exactly what we need, and they can tell us where it’s been donated, so that we can quickly retrieve it.

“As a result, we can keep providing balanced food parcels to those in need. As demand for foodbanks continues to grow, this app is a valuable resource for ensuring everyone has enough to eat.”

The community has been helping out in ways they can, including King’s Lynn Rotary Club, who passed on a £250 cheque to Helen.

A spokesperson from the Lynn Rotary Club said: “Many preconceptions about people who use food banks were dispelled and the club made an initial donation of £250 which, no doubt, will be the first of many.”

Helen added: “We’re really grateful for donations. We understand that money is tight for everyone.”

“Generosity is stripped by demand.”