Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

King’s Lynn Tesco donates £300 to Men’s Shed members

By Molly Nicholas
-
Molly.Nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 17 October 2024

A town supermarket has presented a cheque to a community group following generous donations from customers and colleagues.

A team from Tesco Extra on Lynn’s Hardwick industrial estate presented the town's Men’s Shed with a cheque for £300.54.

The money was raised via a Tesco scheme where customers and colleagues donate books, with those purchasing the books contributing as much money as they choose into a charity box.

Lisa Crane has handed over the cheque to King's Lynn Men Shed
Lisa Crane has handed over the cheque to King's Lynn Men Shed

Lisa Crane, community champion at the Lynn store, said: “Our customers and colleagues are really getting behind our books and it is because of them we are able to raise money each month for a local charity, so I’m really grateful for their support.”

The Men’s Shed is a community space which allows men and women to connect, converse and create, reducing loneliness and isolation while also having fun.

Lisa added: “It is a really worthwhile local community group and we at Tesco Hardwick are proud to support them.”

Business Human Interest Kings Lynn Molly Nicholas
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE