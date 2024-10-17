A town supermarket has presented a cheque to a community group following generous donations from customers and colleagues.

A team from Tesco Extra on Lynn’s Hardwick industrial estate presented the town's Men’s Shed with a cheque for £300.54.

The money was raised via a Tesco scheme where customers and colleagues donate books, with those purchasing the books contributing as much money as they choose into a charity box.

Lisa Crane has handed over the cheque to King's Lynn Men Shed

Lisa Crane, community champion at the Lynn store, said: “Our customers and colleagues are really getting behind our books and it is because of them we are able to raise money each month for a local charity, so I’m really grateful for their support.”

The Men’s Shed is a community space which allows men and women to connect, converse and create, reducing loneliness and isolation while also having fun.

Lisa added: “It is a really worthwhile local community group and we at Tesco Hardwick are proud to support them.”