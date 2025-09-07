A large donation will go towards the thousands of pounds needed to keep Lynn’s food bank running.

The Trinity Rotary Club of Lynn has donated £1,000 to the food bank.

The St Margaret's Lane service provides important support, both with rising food prices as well as vouchers to help with spiralling energy costs.

Presentation of £1,000 by Peter Harris, Trinity president, to Helen Gilbert, strategic project manager, with Bob Foster of Trinity and food bank staff

Donations from groups such as the Rotary Club are incredibly important to the food bank.

It has spent more than £20,000 in the last year to buy food - and by the end of the year, volunteers estimate they will have spent £9,000 on energy vouchers.

Helen Gilbert, strategic project manager at the food bank, said: “It is pleasing to say that demand for our help is some 25% less than last year.

“So far this year we have had less demand from families, and we hope that those households with two incomes are now less in need of food bank support.

“However, we are finding that single people are still struggling because their income is lower. We also help support people referred to us who are struggling to afford their energy bills by issuing energy vouchers.”

Peter Harris, Trinity president, said: “The food bank is vital to supporting people who need help. We can all help by donating items when we are shopping.

“The club is pleased to support the charity, and the dedicated staff who work hard, along with all the volunteers who make it work”.

Ms Gilbert added: “Many people have never found themselves needing this help before but we are glad to help and support them through difficult times.

“It is important to say that, although inflation is not as high, food prices are still rising.

“Apart from food we also need basic hygiene and household items such as toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and toilet rolls.”

Reporting by Eloise Suiter