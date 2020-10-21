Generous donor supports King's Lynn hospital Bereavement Suite appeal with £10K

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn has received a major boost towards its Maternity Bereavement Suite fundraising campaign with a very generous anonymous donation.

A £10,000 donation was received by a local person, who wishes to remain anonymous, and who has lived in Norfolk for the past 50 years.

The donation will go to the Maternity Bereavement Suite Appeal, which is the Lynn News Charity of the Year, and which will provide a dedicated and welcoming facility for bereaved parents and families who sadly lose their babies either during, or shortly after, birth.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital charitable fund for a new Maternity Bereavement Suite is the Lynn News Charity of the Year 2020

The suite requires a £185,000 target to be reach and it will allow families the opportunity to create precious memories with their baby in a more homely environment, away from the maternity suite with peace and tranquillity.

The donor first came across the appeal earlier this year when the Lynn News announced the campaign would be its charity of the year for 2020 following a public vote.

They said: “I saw the article in the Lynn News and kept it as I knew I would have money available to give at a later date. I thought the appeal might need a boost because of Covid-19 and difficulties in fundraising.

“I feel I have been very lucky to have two healthy boys and grandchildren and can’t think of anything worse than to carry a baby and lose it.”

Last week the hospital commemorated Baby Loss Awareness Week by illuminating the Day Surgery Unit with the distinctive blue and pink colours, while sharing stories from bereaved parents to support and help raise awareness of the cause.

If you would like to donate or find out more about the Maternity Bereavement Suite appeal visit the Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/campaign/QEHMaternityBereavementSuite or contact fundraising executive Laurence Morlaas on 01553 613373, or at Laurence.morlaas@qehkl.nhs.uk.