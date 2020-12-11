Freebridge Community Housing has shown its support for Lynn’s Maternity Bereavement Suite with a generous festive donation.

The housing provider has been hosting an ‘Advent Calendar’ for employees with an activity, prize giveaway or some other type of festive fun behind each daily door.

As part of this scheme, Freebridge has pledged to donate £250 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Maternity Bereavement Suite Appeal.

Anita Jones, chief executive of Freebridge Community Housing. Picture: SUBMITTED

Anita Jones, chief executive of Freebridge Community Housing, said: “Our colleagues at Freebridge voted to make the QEH’s Maternity Bereavement Suite Appeal our charity of the year back in March and we’re delighted to be able to support them with this Christmas donation.

“We were so pleased to hear that building work will start next year and we hope this money will help to make the space as comfortable as possible for the families that need to use it in such difficult times.”

The Maternity Bereavement Suite, which was also named the Lynn News Charity of the Year, is expected to be completed by April.

The £185,000 target to build the facility was met by the Trust’s own charity giving £145,000 and more than £45,000being raised by the generous community.

And the hospital is continuing to raise funds for furnishings to make the new facility more comfortable and homely for bereaved families.

Furnishings included on the wishlist are a sofa bed, storage ottoman, a television, and kitchen facilities such as a fridge and microwave.

In order to help raise funds for this, an online auction is being hosted by Fakenham-based auctioneers James and Sons in the new year.

The auctioneers are calling on local artists and readers to send in their own items which they would like to be auctioned.

These can include stamps, coins, military uniforms, bygones, collectables, paintings, sporting memorabilia, antiques. James and Sons does not auction furniture.

If you wish to donate, contact QEH fundraising executive Laurence Morlaàs on 01553 613373 or email laurence.morlaas@qehkl.nhs.uk.

You can also send cheques payable to ‘Maternity Bereavement Suite’ or give online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/QEHMaternityBereavementSuite