Generous Gavin hits £60k fundraising milestone for King's Lynn hospital

A Docking man has been honoured for raising more than £60,000 for the unit which treated his wife.

Gavin English was set the task to raise money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment fund by his wife Frances shortly before her death in 2013.

Since then Mr English has diligently given up hours of his time to man supermarket stands and car boot sales along with writing books to honour that promise.

Now he has reached the £60,000 milestone with his latest donation for £8,779, which has been celebrated with a special presentation to deputy chairman David Thomason, pictured left, chief executive Caroline Shaw, second left and Matron Dawn Slack.

Mr English said: “We would not have made £60,000 without the generosity of the local community along with the supermarkets and companies like Bespak.

“Although I get a lot of enjoyment and satisfaction out of this, the charity actually belongs to the people of West Norfolk and the surrounding area. I would like to say a big thank you to them for their support and donations.”

Mr English has presented £8,779 to the charity but also bought 12 thermometers, at the cost of £221, for cancer patients to use at home.

Matron Dawn Slack said the latest donation will be used to buy new chairs for the comfort of patients being treated in the chemotherapy room.

Chief executive Mrs Shaw thanked Mr English for his dedication to the hospital.

She said: “I think Gavin is amazing and his wife Frances would be incredibly proud of what he has achieved.

“The support of people like Gavin helps us to improve lives by improving patient outcomes and care.”