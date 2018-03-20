Generous grandparent donates lab coats to pupils at Brancaster Primary School

A generous grandparent has donated new lab coats to pupils at Brancaster Primary School.

Secretarial assistance Sharon Preston said: “Key stage one class sporting their new lab coats which have very kindly been made by one of the pupils’ grandparents.

“They love wearing their new coats and are keener than ever to do science lessons.

“The key stage two children in Samphire cass have been having visiting from Smithdon High School who have been running STEM workshops here.”

Pictured above, Brancaster Primary School pupils sporting their new lab coats. Picture: SUBMITTED.