Generous guests at Watlington panto raise charity funds

Patrons at Watlington Players’ performances of their pantomime, the Wizard of Oz, have followed the yellow brick road by helping the troop raise charity funds.

With help from guests, Watlington Players raised £500 for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

The players were inspired to raise funds for the charity by a team of 13 local residents who will be taking on the Three Peaks challenge.

Team Gosh will be tasked with climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in a 24 hour window.

To support them, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/arewenearlythereyetteamgosh.

From left, Kayleigh Dillon, Kia Long as Dorothy and Jack Kent.

Photo: supplied.