Patients across West Norfolk will benefit from the legacy of a Thornham man who has left more than £60,000 to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Kenny Lake, a retired lorry driver, passed away at the age of 94 in August last year and generously left a bequest from his estate to benefit the patients and staff of the QEH.

His brother John Lake and niece Caroline Harper presented £60,190 to The King’s Lynn Hospitals’ League of Friends chairwoman Penny Hipkin along with Margaret Mounsey and Carole Crake on Thursday last week.

League of Friends Chair Penny Hipkin, Caroline Harper, John Lake, Margaret Mounsey and Carol Crake with Kenny Lake's donation. Picture: SUBMITTED. (16061324)

In April this year, the family presented a total of £12,000 to the hospital with £1,000 going to Rudham, £1,000 to the Neonatal Unit and £10,000 to the Macmillan Centre.

Speaking after the latest presentation, Mrs Harper said: “Kenny was a kind and generous man who was a great supporter of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.”

League of Friends chairwoman Mrs Hipkin said: “This is an incredibly generous bequest from Mr Lake and it will make a huge difference to the patients and staff.

“Thanks to this donation, we will be able to offer greater support to the Trust.”

