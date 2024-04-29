A theatre group has been generously sponsored for an upcoming journey to the capital.

Theatretrain Lynn has announced a significant sponsorship from Hopkins Property Services in the town, easing the financial burden on families as they prepare to embark on a memorable journey to Sadler's Wells in London.

This contribution will directly support the company's travel expenses for their upcoming performance at the venue, where members will participate in the company call for their show ‘Once Upon a Time’ on May 26.

This company call serves as the sole rehearsal opportunity for Theatretrain Lynn to unite with the cast from across the UK before their performance.

Kate Whyborn, company director at Theatretrain Lynn, said: "We are immensely grateful to Hopkins Property Services for their invaluable support.

"In these challenging times, every bit of assistance counts, and their sponsorship enables us to make this exceptional opportunity more accessible to our families."

“‘Once Upon a Time’ promises to enchant audiences with a unique retelling of classic tales, including Lynn's rendition of ‘Hansel and Gretel’.”

This imaginative production features five soloists from Lynn who will captivate viewers with their vocal performances after having to audition against other performers from around the UK.

As Theatretrain Lynn prepares to grace the stage at Sadler's Wells, members have extended their heartfelt appreciation to Hopkins Property Services for staff’s unwavering support.

Together, they are making dreams a reality and ensuring that the magic of theatre continues to thrive.