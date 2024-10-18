A former Lynn Night Shelter worker reacted to losing his job by spitting at his partner and a police officer.

Jordan Ryan became drunk on July 22, with his partner alerting the police after he became involved in a fight.

Ryan, 28, of Thomas Street in Lynn, told an officer he had endured a “hard day” after being made redundant. He then squared up to a member of the public.

Jordan Ryan’s offences were committed after he lost his job at the Lynn Night Shelter

He continued to be abusive towards his partner, before telling the male officer he was “sexy”.

Ryan was warned about his language, but he continued to shout at his partner - and then spat on his face.

While he was being taken to the ground by the officer, he also spat on his face - before referring to both victims as “f**gots”.

Ryan appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and common assault of an emergency worker.

Mitigating, solicitor Alison Muir said Ryan had become frustrated after his job at the night shelter was not renewed.

He therefore drank “several bottles of wine” and was left with a “hazy recollection” of the incident.

Lucy McKitterick, director at the night shelter, attended Thursday’s hearing. Her statement, read aloud by Ms Muir, made clear that Ryan had never come to work under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

She said he had a “kind and compassionate approach to work”.

Ms Muir said that when Ryan was shown video footage of his offences, he was “so appalled” that he did not want to watch.

“He is known as a gentle giant,” the solicitor added.

“Being aggressive is not normally in his nature.”

Magistrates told Ryan: “Spitting on people, whether they be police officers or members of the public, is a disgusting thing to do - and also has health risks.

“You had no previous criminal record, but now you do.

“You need to continue as you did before, and make this the first and last time you appear in court.”

He was fined £180, and will also pay £50 in compensation to the police officer, a £52 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.

He will pay no compensation to his partner because they did not support the prosecution.