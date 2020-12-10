George Russell to return to Williams for final race after Lewis Hamilton tests negative for coronavirus

Lynn-born race ace George Russell will return to his usual race seat for the final round of the Formula 1 season this weekend.

The 22-year-old impressed while standing in for world champion Lewis Hamilton, who had tested positive for coronavirus, during last weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

But Hamilton's Mercedes team has this evening confirmed that he will return for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, meaning Russell will revert to his regular seat at Williams.

In a statement, Mercedes said Hamilton had completed the protocols necessary to allow him to enter the paddock, having tested negative for Covid-19 yesterday. He travelled from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi today.

But Russell's performance in Bahrain - where he led for most of the race - led many fans to suggest he should be given a full-time seat at Mercedes for next year.