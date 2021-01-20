Homeless people in Lynn will have greater access to the internet thanks to a generous donation by a volunteer organisation.

Soroptomist International’s Lynn club presented the Winter Night Shelter with a donation of £250 during a Zoom meeting last Thursday.

Winter Night Shelter co-ordinator Lucy McKitterick who gratefully accepted the donation from Soroptomist’s Lynn club president Julie Williams.

Soroptomist International's Zoom meeting with Winter Night Shelter co-ordinator Lucy McKitterick pictured bottom left. Picture: SUBMITTED

The funds will be used to purchase a tablet so that Night Shelter users can access information over the internet more readily.

Ms McKitterick also gave the club an informative account of the work and history of the Night Shelter which is in its fourth year.

The meeting heard the Shelter now houses six people at a time in their own rooms at St John’s Vicarage.

They also heard that in the winter of 2019-2020 the Shelter was able to help 104 people on a night-by-night basis.

Ms McKitterick highlighted the work the council and other organisations have done to alleviate some of the issues around homelessness, but stressed there is always so much more to be done, and the demand on rooms is constant.

Following the meeting, she said: “It was lovely to have the chance to share with the Soroptimists news of our work this winter and to hear their questions and reflections.

“Their generous gift has made it possible to purchase a tablet for our guests’ use which will be a big help to them in these weeks of lockdown.”

Lynn Soroptomist club president Julie Williams said: “It has been a tough year for everyone, and we were in awe of the work that Lucy, and her team of workers and volunteers involved, have been able to do to help during this particularly challenging winter.

"Lucy talked a lot about working positively with other organisations, and Soroptimist International of King’s Lynn are delighted to have been able to make a donation that will make a real difference to the people staying in the Shelter.

"We plan to build on this for the future and will hopefully be able to make some plans with Lucy in the coming months.”