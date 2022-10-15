A Lynn man approached police officers shouting and screaming for them to get away from his house, a court has heard.

Paul Baptist, 52, of London Road, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday to using threatening and abusive words to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

It happened at around 9pm on Friday, September 9, when police were attending a separate incident.

London Road in King's Lynn

Prosecutor Lily Orr said Baptist approached the police and was screaming and shouting for them to get away from his house.

He then walked away to a nearby takeaway and continued shouting at officers.

He shouted: "Get the police away from my f*****g house."

Mitigating for himself, he said he was distressed in relation to an incident involving a friend and said that he believed a police officer had "got it in for him".

He then said: "I'm really sorry."

Baptist was fined £80 with an added victim surcharge of £32 and a court contribution of £50.