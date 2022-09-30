The return of the annual Grand East Anglian Run (GEAR) has been announced for 2023.

It’s one of the region’s most popular charity road run events which starts and finishes on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

The 10k GEAR is a much-loved fast and flat route that passes landmarks including the Custom House, Red Mount and Greyfriars Tower.

All keen runners, make sure to save the date in your diaries for Sunday, April 30.

The day will also see a return of Recipharm Mini GEAR and Recipharm GEAR 10K Team Challenge.

Global pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company Recipharm, is again the title sponsor.

Darren Hodkinson, site director at Recipharm said: “We are thrilled to be renewing our commitment to the 2023 GEAR 10K, Mini GEAR and Team Challenge. As a company, we are committed to playing an active role in community life, so we remain passionate about supporting such events like this one.

“Hopefully, through our commitment to both events, we can ensure that more people in the local community and beyond get involved and enjoy the advantage of the physical and mental benefits of running.”

On the same day as the 10k, the Recipharm Mini GEAR will see a 1.9km route for all children aged six or older.

Organisers are encouraging children of all backgrounds and abilities to take part, including those with disabilities and any other special considerations. As part of this, Recipharm is once again looking to increase participation by offering 150 free entries for local schools, as well as a cash prize pot of £2500 for the three schools who enter the highest proportion of entrants from their school.

The day will also see the return of the Recipharm GEAR 10K Team Challenge, the challenge will see teams of colleagues or friends battle it out to be crowned Team Challenge Champions.

As part of this runners can choose to fundraise for a charity of choice.

Company Run For All works with the GEAR run to increase community and charity engagement.

Mike Tomlinson, chief executive at Run For All said: “We are thrilled to be delivering the 2023 Recipharm GEAR 10K, Mini GEAR and Team Challenge.

“All events are set to highlight the incredible communities at the heart of this town and as always it will be our mission to facilitate an event that removes barriers to participation, while embracing the community within King’s Lynn and the surrounding area.”

To enter the GEAR 10K visit www.runforall.com.