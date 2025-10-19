A group that helps keep a treasured town park looking neat and tidy is looking for new volunteers.

The Friends of The Walks group is looking for new volunteers to join them at several upcoming activity mornings that will help to enhance Lynn’s oldest and most popular park.

The group reformed last year and has been responsible for reopening the Red Mount Chapel in the summer months, regenerating a community garden and assisting West Norfolk Council in a range of management tasks.

Members of the Friends of The Walks group doing some tree mulching earlier in the year

On Friday, October 31, the group is meeting to plant thousands of daffodil bulbs in St James’ Park, and is hoping members of the public will join them and help.

The group will be meeting at 10am at the cafe in The Walks.

Friends’ chairman Rick Morrish said: “We realised there are many gaps in the existing bulb planting around the park and over the next few years we hope to rectify that.

“Spring flowers are not only attractive to look at, but are also very important for insects and other wildlife.

“If you can spare a few hours to come along and help, the more the merrier! Please bring gloves and a small spade. We have other workdays planned through the winter.”

Deborah Heneghan, councillor for St Margaret’s and St Nicholas ward, and member of the Borough environment and community panel, added: “Community involvement continues to be a key part of The Walks management plan and has helped us to maintain our Green Flag status this year.

“These small innovations help to enhance our precious parkland.”

The Friends are also working on improvements to information about The Walks and will be launching a new tree trail in the New Year.

If you are interested in joining the activity mornings can email secretaryfow@gmail.com.